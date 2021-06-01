Welcome to your new home for information, insights and resources regarding commercial property investment for your clients. Updated regularly, we invite you to explore our Adviser Resource Centre as often as you need. We make it easy for you to unlock more value for your clients by adding commercial property investments to their portfolio mix. Explore funds open for investment, download brochures, hear success stories… we’re here to let the power of property power you and your clients.
Active partnerships and positive outcomes are at the heart of what we do. As the largest manager of third-party capital invested in Australian commercial property, our market leading funds aim to deliver sustainable and stable income, and strong risk adjusted total returns.
Steven Bennett, Direct CEO at Charter Hall, manages more than $7 billion of Australian real estate on behalf of self managed super funds, high net worth and direct investors. Hear from Steven on some key Property Basics from why commercial property can be a cornerstone in a balanced and diverse investment portfolio, to the benefits of both unlisted and listed property funds.
Is a direct property investment right for your clients? Steven Bennett walks you through a few key considerations when contemplating the addition of commercial property investments to your clients’ investment portfolios.
Open for investment
6.0% Current Income Yield
$227m Portfolio Valuation
7.6 years (WALE)
Download Brochure
Download Product Profile
View Fund Performance
Download Zenith Report
Download Lonsec Report
Download PDS
Apply online
Open for investment
7.0% Current Income Yield
$1.84bn Portfolio Valuation
7.6 years (WALE)
SIV Approved
Download Brochure
Download Product Profile
View Fund Performance
Download Zenith Report
Download Lonsec Report
Download PDS
Apply online
Open for investment
5.8% Current Income Yield
$1.62bn Portfolio Valuation
11.8 years (WALE)
SIV Approved
Download Brochure
Download Product Profile
View Fund Performance
Download Zenith Report
Download Lonsec Report
Download PDS
Apply online
Open for investment
5.3% Current Income Yield
$2.45bn Portfolio Valuation
8.1 years (WALE)
SIV Approved
Download Brochure
Download Product Profile
View Fund Performance
Download Zenith Report
Download Lonsec Report
Download PDS
Apply online
Open for investment for sophisticated investors or wholesale clients
Fixed term fund
Open for investment
Property Securities Fund
SIV Approved
Download brochure
Download Lonsec Report
Contact us for further information
- Scott McLennan, the Head of Distribution at Charter Hall
All-in-one-brochure Need a combined all-in-one brochure about property investment options for your clients?
Customised Brochure Why not customise fund brochures with your logo and contact details? Select the ones you'd like and we'll provide you with a PDF or printed copies if required.
Hard Copies We can send you any fund brochure or PDS by post, simply let us know what you require and we will be in touch.
Watch our combined video highlighting quality property assets across Industrial & Logistics, Office, Retail and Social Infrastructure.
Watch the recording of the March quarterly update to receive 0.5 hours of FPA-accredited CPD. Our live CPD webinar in July 2021 is coming soon. Watch this space for more information!
What’s making news? What trends and insights are important for you to know? We’ll regularly bring you key information right here.
AdviserServe, hosted by the registry Boardroom, provides financial advisers and dealer groups with the ability to search and access essential information regarding their clients investments, payments or forms.
As a dealer group or financial adviser, AdviserServe's 24/7 access via a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone gives you the control to access your client's information in your own time.
Andrew Husdon, an adviser at Morgan Stanley
Andrew has been a key supporter of Charter Hall, investing for his own clients and advocating for our funds to other advisers. Hear his story here.
Yang Du, an adviser at McGrath Insurance Services
Yang's rigour and customer-centric approach has served him well. Hear how commercial property helped to give his clients the portfolio diversification they needed.
Ian Dawes, an adviser at Eclipse Financial Advisers
Hear how Ian worked with Charter Hall for one of his key clients, a retired couple in their 70s looking for a consistent income stream and low capital volatility.
- Marco Triani, Investor Relations and Distributions Manager at Charter Hall
Important Information
DOF’s yield based on the actual distribution rate of 8.50cpu (annualised) for the quarter ending 31 March 2021, and a unit price of $1.59 (Wholesale A Units) as at 31 March 2021. PFA’s yield based on the actual distribution rate of 7.50cpu (annualised) for the quarter ending 31 March 2021, and a unit price of $1.07 (Ordinary units) as at 31 March 2021. DIF4’s yield based on the actual distribution rate of 6.75cpu (annualised) for the quarter ending 31 March 2021, and a unit price of $1.13 as at 31 March 2021. LWF’s yield based on the on the actual distribution rate of 6.25cpu (annualised) from 31 March 2021, and a unit price of $1.04 (Ordinary units) as at 31 March 2021. Distributions for future quarters for all funds may vary. To obtain current unit pricing visit www.charterhall.com.au/
The responsible entity of and issuer of units in the Charter Hall Direct Office Fund (ARSN 116 064 343), Charter Hall Direct Industrial Fund No.4 (ARSN 615 152 817), Charter Hall Direct PFA Fund (ARSN 097 860 690) and Charter Hall Direct Long WALE Fund (ARSN 622 080 979), all (“Fund or Funds”) is Charter Hall Direct Property Management Limited (“CHDPML”) (ABN 56 073 623 784 AFSL 226849). CHDPML as responsible entity for the Funds has issued a Product Disclosure Statement for each Fund (“PDS”) dated 1 March 2019, 1 February 2019, 25 January 2019 and 1 September 2020 respectively, and any supplementary PDS, which set out the offer to apply for units in the relevant Fund.
This website is not intended to be and does not constitute a PDS or disclosure document as those terms are defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). It does not constitute an offer for the issue sale or purchase of any securities or any recommendation in relation to investing in any asset. This website has been prepared without taking account of any particular investor's objectives financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in the preparation of this website, CHDPML does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any statement in it, including without limitation any forecasts or opinions, and persons viewing this website should conduct their own inquiries and investigations. Forecasts, opinions and estimates provided in this website are based on assumptions, contingencies and market conditions which are subject to change without notice, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct, and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Distribution forecasts are subject to risks outlined in the PDS and distributions may vary in the future. The information in this website is subject to change, and CHDPML is not responsible for providing updated information to any person. To the maximum extent permitted by law CHDPML disclaims all liability for any loss or damage which may arise out of the provision to or by any person of the information contained in this website. All figures stated herein are as at 31 March 2021 and in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.
If you are a financial adviser, you should be aware that this website is only provided to you to give you information about the Fund to assist you to discharge your obligations under law in providing personal advice to your clients. The information in this website does not constitute, and should not be taken as constituting, personal advice by CHDPML and must not be used by you in any Statement of Advice or other advice to be provided by you to your clients in a manner that conveys this impression. If you provide a recommendation to your client about an interest in the Fund, you will need to consider this website and the information in the Product Disclosure Statement, and any supplementary PDS, for the Fund, along with your obligations under law. This website is intended for financial advisers only to assist you to discharge your obligations under law, and may not be copied, reproduced, distributed or disseminated to any other person without the express prior approval of CHDPML.
The website should only be read by wholesale clients (within the meaning of that term under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (“Wholesale Client”). No retail clients (within the meaning of the Corporations Act) will be able to act upon the information contained within.
This website has been prepared by Charter Hall Direct Property Management Limited (“CHDPML”) (ABN 56 073 623 784, AFSL 226849) as the responsible entity and the issuer of units in the Charter Hall Wholesale Property Series No.1 (“WPS1”). CHDPML has issued an Information Memorandum (“IM”) for WPS1 on 11 February 2020. Investors should consider the IM and any supplementary IM carefully in determining whether to acquire units in WPS1. The IM and any supplementary IM sets out the offer to apply for units, and will be available at http://www.charterhall.com.au/wholesaleseries or by calling 1300 652 790. Applications for units in WPS1 may only be made by completing the application form contained in the IM and will only be available to Wholesale Clients (within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)). This website any other documentation including the IM is not, and is not required to be, a disclosure document, product disclosure statement or prospectus (within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)). It may not contain the same level of disclosure as those documents and has not been, and is not required to be, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC”).
To the maximum extent permitted by law, CHDPML disclaims all liability for any loss or damage which may arise out of the provision to, or by, or use by, any person of the information set out above. This is not an offer to acquire any units or make any investment in WPS1. This information does not constitute an offer for the issue, sale or purchase of any securities, or any recommendation in relation to investing. It does not take into account any particular investors’ objectives, financial situations or needs. If you are considering an investment you should read the relevant IM and any supplementary IM in its entirety and seek appropriate professional advice. Total returns are subject to risks outlined in the IM and supplementary IM. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. Any forecast or other forward-looking statements contained in this brochure may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Refer to the relevant IM for more detailed information in relation to the financial information and the assumptions and risks underlying the forecast returns. If units in WPS1 are acquired, CHDPML and its associates may receive fees and other benefits, which are fully set out in the IM. This website may not be copied, reproduced, distributed or disseminated to any other person without the express prior approval of CHDPML.
Investors should consider the product disclosure statement (PDS) issued by the Responsible Entity, One Managed Investment Funds Limited (ABN 47 117 400 987) (AFSL 297042) (OMIFL) is the responsible entity of the Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund ARSN 116 193 563 (Fund). The information contained in this report was not prepared by OMIFL but was prepared by other parties. While OMIFL has no reason to believe that the information is inaccurate, the truth or accuracy of the information contained therein cannot be warranted or guaranteed. Anyone reading this report must obtain and rely upon their own independent advice and inquiries. Investors should consider the Product Disclosure Statement dated 8 November 2018 and Additional Information Booklet dated 8 November 2018 (together the PDS) issued by OMIFL before making any decision regarding the Fund. The PDS contains important information about investing in the Fund and it is important investors obtain and read a copy of the PDS before making a decision about whether to acquire, continue to hold or dispose of units in the Fund. You should also consult a licensed financial adviser before making an investment decision in relation to the Fund. A copy of the PDS may be obtained from http://oneinvestment.com.au or http://charterhall.com.au/. Charter Hall Property Securities Management Limited (ABN 25 104 512 978) (AFSL 238349) is the investment manager of the Fund (Charter Hall Maxim). Neither OMIFL nor Charter Hall Maxim guarantees the repayment of capital or the performance of any product or any particular rate of return referred to in this report. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. While every care has been taken in the preparation of this report, Charter Hall Maxim makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any statement in it including without limitation, any forecasts. This report has been prepared for the purpose of providing general information only, without taking account of any particular investor’s objectives, financial situation or needs. Investors should, before making any investment decisions, consider the appropriateness of the information in this report, and seek professional advice, having regard to their objectives, financial situation and needs. Information in this report is current as at 31 March 2021. DIF4's information is as at 30 April 2021© Charter Hall Group